Explosion Kill Three Persons At BUA Sokoto Cement Factory

An Explosion at BUA Cement company Sokoto factory has caused the death of three persons sources close to the factory revealed this to newsmen in Sokoto.

Sources said the explosion took place on Friday morning leading to a heavy fire outbreak, that claimed the lives of three persons.

The combined efforts of Federal and state fire services working with the internal fire service department in the factory could not put out the fire according to sources at the factory.

Effort by TVCNEWS to speak to officials of the company was unsuccessful as all calls to the mobile line of an official of the company were not answered while text messages also went unanswered.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown even as sources disclosed that the deceased persons met their untimely death working on a tank than contain a large quantity of diesel.

spokesman of the Sokoto state Fire Service Bello Baban Addini confirmed the fire incident at the cement factory to newsmen in Sokoto.

Persons who sustained different degrees of injury as a result of the explosion are currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed medical centre in Sokoto.

As at the time of filing this report, there is no official statement from the company regarding the fire outbreak.