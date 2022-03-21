Edo State Governor Approves Appointment Of EDSIEC Members

Edo state Governor, Godwin OBASEKI has approved the appointment of 7-member into the newly constituted Edo state Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) to conduct elections into local government councils across the state .

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Edo Government, Osarodion Ogie, and made available to journalists on Monday in Benin.

According to the statement, Justice James Oyomere Rtd was appointed Chairman.

Others are Gladys Idaho, Udaufi Gabriel,

Felix Osebhuhine Ebhota,

Okekuoyen Ehiedu ,

Michael Emmanuel, Vincent Omozokpia Imienpta as members respectively.

The statement also says their appointment takes immediate effect.