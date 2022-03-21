Breaking: Court grants bail to ex-Anambra governor, Willie Obiano

A former governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano has been granted bail.

Mr Obiano was arrested at the Lagos Airport at about 8:30pm while trying to travel to the United State few hours after he handed over to his successor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo.

EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, who disclosed this to journalists on Monday in Abuja said the former governor was cooperating with the commission to perfect the bail conditions.

“There is nothing political about the investigation. You know what the EFCC stands for,” Bawa said. “We investigate crimes, we look at people that have committed crimes and we link it up together and then we go to court. That is all we have been doing and that is what we will continue to do.

“We have been accused of media trial. But we will continue to do our investigation professionally.

“He has been granted bail and we are waiting for him to perfect his bail conditions he has been cooperating with us and everything is going on well,” he said.