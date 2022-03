Armed policemen have taken over the Cross River State House of Assembly.

The policemen are drawn from the anti-kidnapping squad and regular policemen.

They were also seen around the routes leading to the House of Assembly.

Movement into the Assembly complex on Diamond Hill has been restricted.

Their presence followed the Federal High Court, Abuja ruling on Monday which sacked 20 lawmakers in the state for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.