There has been a deadly ambush on a military camp in Niger State, leading to the loss of several lives.

Reports say about 20 soldiers were killed in the early hours of Tuesday following a surprise attack by armed bandits.

The armed bandits launched a surprise assault on a military camp near Bangi, in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State.

The attack, which happened at dawn on June 24th, 2025, reportedly claimed the lives of about 20 soldiers, with several others injured during the fierce gun duel.

Local sources say the assailants arrived in large numbers and overpowered the troops after a sustained exchange of gunfire.

While details of the incident are still emerging, security forces are said to be combing the area in search of the attackers.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the incident.