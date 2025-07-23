Twelve suspected kidnappers and one informant have been arrested in a joint operation by security forces across parts of Kogi and Kwara States....

The coordinated effort also led to the rescue of multiple kidnapped victims, mostly women, and the disruption of a major criminal corridor in Kogi West.

The arrests were disclosed by Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo.

According to the statement seen by TVC News, the operation was led by a Hybrid Force from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in collaboration with operatives of the Forward Operating Base (FOB), Egbe.

Key locations targeted were Isanlu-Esa, Okoloke (Yagba West LGA) in Kogi state, Patigi, Lafiagi, Gbugbu in Kwara state.

The arrested suspects include: Mainasara Abubakar, Sadik Abubakar, Jude Sani, Sanda Abubakar, Lawali Usman, Tukur Shehu, Hassan Abubakar, Kabiru Surajo, Makiri Dodo, Bala Hassan, Umaru Sanda, Ruwa Abubakar, and Rabiu Makeri (identified as an informant).

During the raids, a gun battle erupted, forcing some kidnappers to flee and abandon their motorcycles and victims. Several hostages were rescued unharmed.

One security officer was injured during the operation and is currently receiving treatment in Yagba West. The Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has pledged to cover all medical expenses and vowed that the state would maintain its zero-tolerance policy toward criminal activities.

ALGON Chairman and Yagba West LGA Chairman, Tosin Olokun commended the governor sustained onslaught against criminal elements.

The statement also credited the Kwara State Government for its vital support.

All suspects will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law following the conclusion of ongoing investigations.

The state government reaffirmed its commitment to continue working with regional and federal agencies to ensure long-term peace and security across the state.