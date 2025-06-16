A total of 13 people were arrested on Monday for openly defecating and urinating in Agege and Alimosho, Lagos.

The enforcement operation was carried out by officers from the Kick Against Indiscipline/Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI/LAGESC), with support from a sister paramilitary agency.

Those arrested include Friday Samuel (49), Sulaimon Olalekan (54), Idris Jimoh (45), Alao Babatunde (54), Chinonso Dominic (21), Akeem Suraju (42), Lawal Idris (29), Oluwatobi Adebayo (30), Ismaila Adeyemi (35), Murtala Jamilu (20), Samson Memudia (54), Jamilu Abdullahi (29) and Ganiyu Akeem (55).

All suspects will be charged to court in line with the state’s environmental sanitation laws.